HARARE, Zimbabwe • As millions of Zimbabweans prepare to vote on Monday in the most consequential election of their lives, one big question hangs in the air: Is this election — the first one to not feature Robert Mugabe in 37 years — free and fair?
The contest pits Emmerson Mnangagwa, 75, often referred to as Mugabe’s enforcer because of his relations with the army, against Nelson Chamisa, 40, a young lawyer who would become Africa’s youngest head of state. Both have promised to radically transform Zimbabwe, opening it up to the world after decades of often brutal and economically ruinous rule by Mugabe.
Past elections have been marred by campaigns of voter intimidation and outright violence. With Mugabe gone, and both candidates vowing to abide by democratic principles, hopes are high that this time it will be different. But Mugabe’s reign left Zimbabwe deep in isolation and crisis, without a viable currency and with massive unemployment. An election widely perceived as unfair would deprive Zimbabweans of a greatly awaited readmittance into the international community.
On the streets of the capital, almost everyone can point to the ways Zimbabwe has already become freer since Mnangagwa ousted Mugabe and became president in November. For one, they can speak with journalists openly about their politics. The opposition party isn’t just tolerated but has held hundreds of rallies around the country.
But on the question of whether Zimbabwe is on the cusp of becoming a bona fide democracy, there is little agreement.
A report compiled by Media Monitors, a Zimbabwean civil rights organization, found that 80 percent of election coverage in the state-owned newspaper was devoted to Mnangagwa and that Chamisa got just 5 percent of coverage on the state TV network.
Other Zimbabweans, going about their daily business, simply questioned the logic of Mnangagwa deposing Mugabe from power for any reason other than to retain it himself.
Mnangagwa and supporters of his ZANU-PF party deny any foul play.
Reports of pre-election violence have been sparse, and Monday’s voting is expected to be peaceful and orderly.