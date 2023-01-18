DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told political leaders at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos that supplies of Western weapons must come quicker than Russia’s attacks, urging the world to move faster because “tragedies are outpacing life; the tyranny is outpacing democracy.”
Zelensky, speaking by video link from Kyiv, said the world needs to react more rapidly to challenges like global security, climate change, hunger and energy, warning that in the war, “the time the free world uses to think is used by the terrorist state to kill."
He said his allies must not hesitate: “The supplying of Ukraine with air defense systems must outpace Russia’s vast missile attacks. The supplies of Western tanks must outpace another invasion of Russian tanks.”
Zelensky's spoke after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the world as being in a “sorry state" because of interlinked challenges including climate change and Russia's war in Ukraine that are “piling up like cars in a chain reaction crash.”
The Ukrainian delegation to Davos has been pushing for more aid, including increasingly advanced weapons, from international allies to fight Russia.
Shortly before Zelensky spoke, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reiterated that Germany was one of the top suppliers of military equipment to Ukraine when asked why he had not sent tanks to the war-torn country.
While Germany has provided air-defense systems and armored personnel carriers, Scholz — the only leader to attend Davos from the Group of 7 biggest economies — is facing increasing pressure to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to help Ukraine.