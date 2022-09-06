KYIV/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy remotely rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday as his nation appealed for billions of dollars in private investment to rebuild factories and industries destroyed by Russia.
Zelenskiy's government launched a platform of more than 500 projects worth $400 billion for foreign companies and private investors, even as the war with Russia drags on.
Zelenskiy appeared on a video screen behind the platform overlooking the NYSE floor where the opening bell is traditionally rung. Traders applauded and whooped while a banner read: "We are free. We are strong. We are open for business."
Ukraine is also appealing for some $5 billion in international aid each month to keep its economy running, in addition to military aid from NATO alliance members.