NEW YORK • While many Republican candidates started this election year attacking Democrats over inflation, New York’s Lee Zeldin had a different focus: crime.
The GOP candidate for governor has spent much of the year railing against a streak of shootings and other violent crimes, including a series of unprovoked attacks on New York City subways. He lamented stories of stabbings, people being shoved onto the tracks by strangers and a bizarre incident near Times Square in which several women in neon green leotards attacked and robbed two women on a train.
And in a personal twist, two teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting outside his home this month.
“I’ll tell you what: A lot of people are telling me that they’re keeping their head on a swivel more than ever before,” Zeldin said outside a subway station in Queens days after a subway rider was pushed onto the tracks.
“People are walking these streets in a way like they’re in a combat zone.”
Ahead of the Nov. 8 election, Republicans around the country are closing with a message that follows closely to what Zeldin has argued much of the year. In recent debates from Georgia to Michigan and Wisconsin, GOP contenders have blasted Democrats as inattentive to crime. And in New York, there are signs that the crime message is resonating as the race between Zeldin, a four-term U.S. congressman, and Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul tightens somewhat in the final stretch.
“New Yorkers in cities are very, very frustrated by several years of a visible and palpable spike in crime and erosion in quality of life,” Democratic strategist Jon Reinish said. “There are voters on the table who would normally be off the table.”
Zeldin and Hochul will meet Tuesday for their one debate before the general election.
Hochul is still seen as the favorite in the race. A Republican hasn’t won the governor’s mansion in New York since 2002, when Gov. George Pataki won reelection in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.
In every governor’s race in the state since 2006, the Democrat has won by a significant margin. Democrats outnumber Republicans by a 2-1 ratio, giving Hochul a distinct advantage even as her party faces headwinds nationally.
Siena College polling since July, including as recently as mid-October, has shown Hochul with a significant lead over Zeldin. But other recent polls have suggested Hochul has only a modest advantage.
“It’s a lot closer race than anybody expected,” said Thomas Doherty, a political strategist and aide to Pataki.
Even if Hochul wins, a weaker-than-expected performance at the top of the ticket could have implications for other Democrats on the ballot, particularly those competing in tighter contests in upstate and western New York. The party will need strong turnout, for instance, to keep U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney’s Hudson Valley district or flip the Syracuse-area seat being vacated by Republican John Katko.
Zeldin’s strategy has at times mirrored the moves of New York Mayor Eric Adams, a moderate who won a crowded Democratic primary last year by focusing on crime rates and made a point on the campaign trail and as mayor to hold news conferences at crime scenes. It has also given Zeldin a campaign platform in New York City, a generally liberal bastion where Republican candidates face an uphill battle.
He has appeared outside New York City apartment buildings, bodegas and subway stops where violence unfolded and has declared crime to be out of control.
“There is rising crime on our streets and in our subways, and people who are in charge right now in Albany actually feel like they haven’t passed enough pro-criminal laws,” Zeldin said recently.
Rates of violent crime and killings have broadly increased around the U.S. since the coronavirus pandemic, in some places climbing from historic lows.