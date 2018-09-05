Shrimp and Black Bean Quesadillas
Yield 2 to 3 servings
8 ounces frozen, large, peeled and deveined shrimp, preferably U.S. wild-caught
1 teaspoon Spanish smoked paprika (pimenton)
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
3 tablespoons sour cream
One 2-ounce chunk Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
One 14.5- to 15.5-ounce can no-salt-added black beans
1/2 jalapeño pepper
Five or six 6-inch corn tortillas
Procedure:
Place the shrimp in a microwave-safe bowl. Cover with a paper towel; use the defrost setting in 30-second increments until the shrimp are no longer frozen solid. But they can be cold. Peel them, reserving the shells and tails to make broth for another use, if desired, or discard them.
In a large nonstick or cast-iron skillet, toss the shrimp with the smoked paprika and 1 teaspoon of the oil, stirring until evenly coated. Cook over medium heat for a minute or two, until firmed and almost opaque.
Transfer to a cutting board; cut each shrimp in half lengthwise.
Place the sour cream in a bowl; grate the cheese into it, then stir to incorporate.
Drain and rinse the black beans, then add them to the bowl. Finely chop the jalapeño, then add. Stir to incorporate.
Wrap the tortillas in a damp paper towel and microwave on HIGH for 10 seconds (to make them flexible).
Lay the tortillas on a cutting board or clean countertop; you will need 5 or 6, depending on how thick you spread the filling. Divide the sour cream-bean mixture among them, spreading it over half of each tortilla, then arrange the shrimp halves evenly over the mixture. Fold over and press lightly to “seal” each quesadilla.
Heat 1 teaspoon of the oil in the same skillet you used for the shrimp, over medium heat. Once the oil shimmers, work in batches, carefully transferring 2 or 3 of the quesadillas to the skillet. Cook for 2 minutes, until lightly browned on the bottom, then turn them over and cook for 1 to 2 minutes on the second sides. Repeat to cook the rest of the quesadillas, adding the remaining teaspoon of oil, if necessary.
Cut each quesadilla in half; serve warm.
Nutrition: Calories: 470; Total Fat: 15 g; Saturated Fat: 6 g; Cholesterol: 150 mg; Sodium: 400 mg; Carbohydrates: 48 g; Dietary Fiber: 14 g; Sugars: 1 g; Protein: 37 g.
Adapted from a recipe by chef Jamie Oliver.