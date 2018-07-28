Barrow is a Washington cookbook author.
Yield: - — -
{&credit}Peanut Butter Dog Biscuits
Yield: 36 servings (makes three dozen 4-inch biscuits or 50 1-inch bone-shaped biscuits)
Sugar-free peanut butter is a must, as sugar is not good for our four-legged friends. (absolutely no Xylitol, which is toxic to them).
Let the biscuits sit out overnight to get very crispy.
MAKE AHEAD: The dough needs to rest in the refrigerator for 2 hours.
Recipe from columnist and cookbook author Cathy Barrow.
Ingredients
1½ cups whole-wheat flour
1¼ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
1/4 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
1/4 cup cornmeal
3/4 cup water
1/4 cup safflower oil
1 large egg
2 tablespoons no-sugar peanut butter (creamy or crunchy; see headnote)Procedure:
Whisk together the whole-wheat and all-purpose flours, oats and cornmeal in a mixing bowl. Add the water, oil, egg and peanut butter; mix with a wooden spoon or spatula until thoroughly incorporated to form a slightly wet dough.
Generously flour your counter workspace. Turn out the dough there. Cover with an inverted bowl and let the dough rest 10 minutes.
After that brief respite, knead the dough, folding and turning until it is cohesive and slightly stiff. Shape it into a block, wrap it in plastic and refrigerate for 2 hours.
Position racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven; preheat to 400 degrees. Have two baking sheets at hand. They do not need to be lined.
Dust the counter with flour (again) and roll the dough to 1/4-inch thick. Stamp out as many biscuits as you can, transferring them to the baking sheets as you work, spacing them fairly close together but not touching. Reroll the scraps once and cut additional biscuits.
Bake (upper and lower racks) for about 25 minutes until browned, dry and crisp to the touch, rotating the baking sheets from front to back and top to bottom halfway through.
Turn the oven off and let the biscuits dry out there for 30 minutes to 1 hour. Cool completely before serving or storing.
Nutrition: Per piece: 60 calories, 2 g protein, 8 g carbohydrates, 3 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 5 mg cholesterol, 0 mg sodium, 0 g dietary fiber, 0 g sugarBarrow is a Washington cookbook author.
Yield: - — -
{&credit}Peanut Butter Dog Biscuits
Yield: 36 servings (makes three dozen 4-inch biscuits or 50 1-inch bone-shaped biscuits)
Sugar-free peanut butter is a must, as sugar is not good for our four-legged friends. (absolutely no Xylitol, which is toxic to them).
Let the biscuits sit out overnight to get very crispy.
MAKE AHEAD: The dough needs to rest in the refrigerator for 2 hours. • Barrow is a Washington cookbook author.
Yield: - — -
{&credit}Peanut Butter Dog Biscuits
Yield: 36 servings (makes three dozen 4-inch biscuits or 50 1-inch bone-shaped biscuits)
Sugar-free peanut butter is a must, as sugar is not good for our four-legged friends. (absolutely no Xylitol, which is toxic to them).
Let the biscuits sit out overnight to get very crispy.
Recipe from columnist and cookbook author Cathy Barrow.