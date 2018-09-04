Hummus Wraps With Grilled Zucchini and Dukkah
Yield 4 servings
2 medium zucchini (about 8 ounces each), trimmed and cut lengthwise into 1/4-inch-thick slices
1/2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1/8 teaspoon salt
Pinch freshly ground black pepper
1 cup prepared hummus, homemade or store-bought
4 pieces whole-wheat wrap bread or tortilla (about 9 inches in diameter)
2 tablespoons homemade or store-bought dukkah, or more as needed
1/2 medium red bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced
2 cups baby spinach leaves
1/2 cup thinly sliced half moons of red onion
Procedure:
Preheat a grill pan over medium heat. Brush both sides of the zucchini slices with the oil and sprinkle with the salt and pepper. Working in batches as needed, cook the zucchini for about 4 minutes per side, until it is tender and grill marks have formed.
Spread a quarter-cup of the hummus on each piece of bread. Top each, in the following order, with 1½ teaspoons of the dukkah, 2 or 3 slices of zucchini, a few slices of red bell pepper, 1/2 cup of the spinach and some of the red onion.
Fold the bottom edge of the bread over the filling, then roll it up to form a wrap sandwich.
Nutrition: Per serving: 330 calories, 13 g protein, 45 g carbohydrates, 14 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 520 mg sodium, 11 g dietary fiber, 7 g sugar
Cook’s notes: The zucchini can be cooked on an outdoor grill as well, over direct heat.