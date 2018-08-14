Grilled Corn With Miso Honey Butter
Yield: 4 servings
1 tablespoon unsalted butter, at room temperature
1 tablespoon neutral-tasting high-heat oil, such as canola
2 teaspoons white miso paste
1 1/2 teaspoons honey
1 teaspoon low-sodium soy sauce
4 ears fresh corn, husked
Thinly sliced scallion greens, for garnish (optional)
Procedure:
Prepare the grill for direct heat: If using a gas grill, preheat to medium-high (450 degrees). If using a charcoal grill, light the charcoal or wood briquettes; when the briquettes are ready, distribute them under the cooking area for direct heat. For a medium-hot fire, you should be able to hold your hand about 6 inches above the coals for 3 or 4 seconds. Have ready a spray water bottle for taming any flames.
Lightly coat the grill rack with oil and place it on the grill.
Meanwhile, combine the butter, oil, miso, honey and soy sauce in a small bowl, mashing them together with a fork, then whisking until smooth.
Brush the corn with the miso-butter mixture, then place the corn on the grill. Cook for 6 to 8 minutes, using tongs to turn them frequently, until the corn is crisp-tender and nicely charred.
Transfer to a platter. Garnish with scallions, if using, and serve.
From nutritionist and cookbook author Ellie Krieger.