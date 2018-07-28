Barrow is a Washington cookbook author.
Cheesy Dog Biscuits
Yield: 24 servings (makes two dozen 4-inch biscuits or 50 1-inch oval biscuits)
Dogs’ digestive systems are different from ours. Of all the oils we consume, safflower oil is easiest for dogs to digest.
Tip: Let the biscuits sit out overnight to get very crispy.
MAKE AHEAD: Keep the biscuits in the refrigerator or freezer for longer shelf life. At room temperature, they will last only about 3 days.
Ingredients
3 cups whole-wheat flour, plus more for dusting
1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
1 cup grated or shredded cheddar cheese
1½ cups water
1/3 cup safflower oil (see headnote)
1 teaspoon chicken bouillon base (see headnote)
1 large egg
Procedure:
Whisk together the whole-wheat flour, oats and cheese in a mixing bowl. Add the water, oil, bouillon base and egg; mix with a wooden spoon or spatula until thoroughly incorporated to form a slightly wet dough.
Generously flour your counter workspace. Turn out the dough there. Cover with an inverted bowl and let the dough rest 10 minutes.
After that brief respite, knead the dough, folding and turning until it is cohesive and slightly stiff. Shape it into a block, wrap it in plastic and refrigerate for 2 hours.
Position racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven; preheat to 375 degrees. Have two baking sheets at hand. They do not need to be lined.
Dust the counter with flour (again) and roll the dough to 1/4-inch thick. Stamp out as many biscuits as you can, transferring them to the baking sheets as you work, spacing them fairly close together but not touching. Reroll the scraps once and cut additional biscuits.
Bake (upper and lower racks) for about 25 minutes until browned, dry and crisp to the touch, rotating the baking sheets from front to back and top to bottom halfway through.
Turn the oven off and let the biscuits dry out there for 30 minutes to 1 hour. Cool completely before serving or storing.
Nutrition: Per piece: 110 calories, 3 g protein, 14 g carbohydrates, 5 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 10 mg cholesterol, 55 mg sodium, 2 g dietary fiber, 0 g sugar
