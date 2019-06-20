A study shows that young people are growing horn-like bone spurs at the base of their head, and researchers believe that the appendages are a result of cellphone use.
The study examined the x-rays of 1,200 Australians between the ages of 18 and 86 and found that 40% of those aged 18 to 30 had some form of horn growth, the Washington Post reported. The study contends that the spurs are a result of shifting muscles from cellphone use. When the head is tilted forward to look at a phone, it distributes the weight from the spine to the muscles in the back of the head, resulting in bone growth in the tendons and ligaments.
If correct, the research would show the first documented instance of modern technology reshaping the physiology of the human skeleton.