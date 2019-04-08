Pueblo — Parks & Rec Fest: With recreational, fitness and healthy living activities, entertainment, beer garden and more. May 31, Pueblo.
Boulder — Hanuman Festival: Yoga and music festival. June 13-16
Telluride — WOW Festival: Health, fitness and wellness event. June 5-9
Telluride — Yoga Festival: Yoga, meditation, music and more. June 27-30
Snowmass Village — Yoga on the Mountain: More than 50 classes, music, eco-friendly shopping and more. July 19-21
Loveland — ARISE Music Festival: Music, yoga, camping, art, activism. Aug. 2-4, Sunrise Ranch
Steamboat Springs — Movement Fest: Transformative yoga and movement festival. Aug. 15-18, downtown
Fort Collins — Fitness Festival: Participate in more than 20 different fitness events. Sept. 21