SAN FRANCISCO • A Yemeni mother cradled her 2-year-old son in her lap, pressing her face close to his and clasping his hand as a series of tubes kept his small body alive.
Shaima Swileh touched the boy for the first time since winning a more than yearlong legal battle to overcome the Trump administration’s travel ban and enter the U.S. to say goodbye to her dying child.
A photograph released late Wednesday by the Council on American-Islamic Relations shows Swileh holding her son Abdullah at a hospital in Oakland where he is on life support.
Swileh arrived that night at San Francisco International Airport after the advocacy group sued the U.S. to grant her waiver from the travel ban. She got it after a 17-month fight.
Swileh, wearing dark glasses and a white headscarf, was mobbed by friends and reporters at the airport.
“This is a difficult time for our family, but we are blessed to be together,” the boy’s father, Ali Hassan. said.
Hassan brought Abdullah in the fall to get treatment for a genetic brain disorder.
Hassan, a U.S. citizen who lives in Stockton.