Many novice gardeners likely have posed some form of this question: Why plant annuals that are going to die in a few months when perennials come back for multiple years?
Experienced gardeners know that combining reliable perennials with colorful annuals provides the most interest to a garden throughout the growing season. Each has its own characteristics and advantages.
An annual is a flower that completes its life cycle in one growing season. This means seeds or young plants are planted in the spring after the last frost, grow throughout the season, flower, set seed and die. A perennial is a plant that lives at least three years. It grows and blooms in spring and summer, dies back in autumn and winter, and then returns in spring from its rootstock.
Perennial flowering plants are typically more expensive than a six-pack of annuals. Additionally, maintaining perennial beds is considerably more labor-intensive as they usually require root division, staking and deadheading each year. Perennial plantings, however, need only light fertilization, so be sure to use a balanced fertilizer to support the foliage, flowers and roots.
Perhaps the most challenging aspect of growing perennials is their short bloom cycle. Even though they will return from their roots the following season, there is likely to be a longer period during which that spot in the landscaping will be bare. Learn more about perennials online at extension.colostate.edu/topic- areas/yard-garden/now-is-the-time-for-perennials.
Annuals, on the other hand, offer bursts of blooms to fill those gaps in the perennial beds. A bed of annuals can offer a variety of colors, shapes and textures that can be the showcase of any garden. You might even consider adding some edible interest with ornamental peppers, flowering cabbage and okra. Although they must be planted each year, annuals are hard to beat in terms of showy, season-long color. They do need additional fertilization; to maximize bloom, use a product that includes phosphorous.
Geraniums, petunias, marigolds, salvias, cosmos and snapdragons are examples of annuals that benefit from deadheading. This step helps plants remain attractive and increase flower production while also preventing diseases. There are “self-cleaning” annuals such as begonias, impatiens, vincas and some hybrid geraniums whose old blooms fall off naturally. Learn more about annuals online at hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/growing-annuals.
