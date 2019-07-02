If your plant has shiny, sticky or curling leaves, it might have aphids. They're found on almost all types of plants and can injure some plants.
Colorado has more than 350 aphid species, but most feed on only a few species of plants. While plants rarely are injured, curling leaves or other distortions can be a clue to an aphid problem. In some cases, even worse, your can can be covered in sticky honeydew, the waste material excreted by aphids and other phloem-sucking insects.
Sometimes you’ll see hundreds of lady beetles before you notice aphids. That's because the lady beetle is the aphid's natural predator, and lady beetle larvae are particularly voracious predators of aphids. Other common predators include the larvae of green lacewings and flower (syrphid) flies.
Aphids can be found on plant leaves, stems and branches. The oval body has a pair of “tailpipes” (cornicles) protruding from its behind. A piercing-sucking mouthpart (stylet) allows the aphid to suck the sap from plants. They are very small, ranging from 1.5 to 5.0 mm and can be very pale yellow to nearly black. Most have shades of green or orange, and a few are even bright red.
Once you start to see aphids, you'll be amazed by how fast they multiply. Essentially, all aphids are females. Males, if they do appear, are present only in late summer or early autumn, during the last outdoor generation. Aphids basically give birth to pregnant daughters. The newly born aphid matures in 10 to 14 days. An adult aphid can produce three to five young per day over its lifetime of up to a month.
Other than its natural enemies, aphids can be lethally injured by a forceful jet of water, and very few will find their way back to the plant once they fall to the ground. It’s good to be able to recognize the lady beetle larvae, since it will be your friend in case of aphid infestation. It is typically black with orange spots and six legs. It is often mistaken for a bad bug because of its ominous looks, similar in shape to an alligator.
For more information about aphids on shade trees and ornamentals, visit extension.colostate.edu/topic-areas/insects/aphids-on-shade-trees-and-ornamentals-5-511/.
