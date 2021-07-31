“Patience the seedling said to me, patience. By August you will not recognize me.”— Unknown
The garden is mature now. We made it through our up and down temperatures and the flux of abundant rain to dry, hot, sunny days. August is the time to look around and appreciate the garden … and then get back to work.
Here are gardening tasks for August.
Vegetables:
• Plant spinach and lettuce midmonth for a fall harvest.
• Harvest cucumbers intended for slicing when they are 6 to 8 inches long.
• Onions are ready to harvest when their green tops fall over. Lift the bulbs and brush off loose soil. Bring them to a protected area like a porch or covered shed. Lay them out in a single layer on a surface that permits ventilation top and bottom. An old screen propped up by bricks along the edge can work. Proper “curing” can take two to three weeks. Do not store any onions that are still wet. When the outer skins have turned papery, place them in a mesh bag or old nylon stocking and store them in a dark, cool place.
• Peppers can be harvested anytime they achieve the size you need or want.
• Water tomatoes regularly until late August. After that, fruit will ripen more quickly when water is withheld.
Lawn:
• Fertilize between now and mid-September.
• Mow as often as needed to a height of 2 ½ to 3 inches
Garden:
• Newly planted perennials, trees and shrubs need consistent watering to get established.
• Fertilize roses for the last time around Aug. 15. Fertilizing later may stimulate new succulent growth that could damage the plant if there is an early frost.
• Divide spring-blooming perennials if they need it. One way to tell if a perennial needs to be divided is if the plant has a ‘hole’ in the middle and doesn’t look as attractive as it used to or if blooms decrease or stop altogether. Also, if the plant is crowding out neighboring plants, it’s time to divide.
• Some plants that benefit from dividing in late summer are: Basket of Gold (Aurinia saxatilis) daylily (Hemerocallis species), hardy geranium (Geranium species), hosta (Hosta species), coral bells (Heuchera species), coreopsis (Coreopsis species), garden phlox (Phlox paniculata) and speedwell (Veronica species).
• Powdery mildew is a fungal disease that appears as patches of white or gray powdery “stuff.” It will most likely attack where plants are crowded and kept damp. Some susceptible plants are garden phlox, bee balm, Virginia creeper vine and roses. In the vegetable family, squash and cucumbers can succumb to powdery mildew. To avoid the disease, avoid overhead watering where these plants grow and space plants farther apart to encourage air circulation. Sulfur products sprayed during the growing season may help control powdery mildew.
• Now is the time to take advantage of plant sales. Usually starting mid-to-late-August and into September, many nurseries will have sales with prices as much as 50% off.
