Lavender plants can be a great addition to your garden. The fragrant foliage and flowers will charm you when you catch the scent.
They are especially attractive in mass plantings of three or more. Lavender flowers are useful for drying, both for use as herbs and to lend aroma to sachets or potpourri. Bees love lavender in bloom, visiting the flowers for both pollen and nectar. Blooming in midsummer, when many spring blooms are fading, lavender can be a good addition both for the beauty of your garden and to keep the bees happy.
Lavender can be planted any time from spring to autumn. If you decide to plant in autumn, try to select plants in at least 4-inch pots with a good root system to help the plants survive the first winter.
There are several kinds of lavender that grow here in the Pikes Peak region. English lavender (Lavendula angustifolia) comes in many varieties that will thrive. One variety I really like is a Plant Select Plant called “Wee One.” Growing only 8 to 10 inches tall, it is a very attractive plant. It can be used in rock gardens or as a ground cover (it spreads to more than 1 foot wide). Other good choices for bigger English lavenders are Hidcote, Buena Vista and Munstead.
French and Spanish lavenders are generally not hardy enough to grow as perennial plants. But there is one variety of French lavender (Lavandula intermedia “Phenomenal”) that will perform well here, it is unusually hardy for this species. Phenomenal lives up to its name, featuring mounding, blue-gray foliage with an abundance of tall purple blooms midsummer. Other French and Spanish cultivars may be sold as annual plants, but they will likely not survive our winters.
Lavenders do best in full sun, and will only overwinter in well-drained soil. Avoid planting them in clay soil or in locations where water accumulates. They tolerate alkaline soil and are deer resistant. They require little water once established. The varieties listed here are hardy to zone 5.
Most lavenders are hybrids and will not breed true from seed; propagation is generally done from stem cuttings. They do not reseed frequently.
Lavenders are sub-shrubs, or small plants with woody-base and herbaceous (soft) stems. The stems may die back during winter but will regrow as soon as warm weather returns. Because these plants are not true shrubs, pruning for shape should be done in spring, only after new growth emerges.
You can remove about a third of the crown to shape new growth. They might also be pruned right after bloom. Lavenders may not survive severe pruning, so vegetative pruning should not be done.
