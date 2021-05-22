Despite the recent snows and rains, El Paso County remains in severe drought and a forecast from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control warns ongoing drought conditions could intensify throughout 2021, meaning another year of large and destructive blazes.
Over one quarter of the residences in El Paso County fall within the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI). This is the area where structures and other human development meet or intermingle with wildland fuels, and these houses are particularly at risk for wildfire.
There are steps you can take to reduce the risk of home ignition if you live in the WUI. One of the most important things you can do is to create a 3- to 5-foot noncombustible perimeter immediately around your home. This is to prevent embers from a nearby fire from landing on flammable material next to your house and catching it on fire.
The perimeter needs to be swept or raked clear of leaves and needles on a regular basis. The perimeter can be composed of bare mineral soil, flagstone, concrete or gravel. Note that gravel can be somewhat hard to keep clear of debris, so flat stones may be easier in the long run. This perimeter can do double duty as a functional walkway around the house.
Another critical step is to remove all evergreens (including pines, spruce, junipers and arborvitae) and gamble oak within the first 30 feet of your house if you live on a larger lot, or 15 feet if you live on a smaller lot.
People often resist creating defensible space because they believe that it will be unattractive and a moonscape — but it doesn’t have to be! Drought-resistant native plants can provide beauty and habitat for insects and birds. (For a list of plants: extension.colostate.edu/topic-areas/natural-resources/firewise-plant-materials-6-305). Plants that are more resistant to wildfire tend to grow without accumulating large amounts of combustible dead branches, needles or leaves; have low sap or resin content (many deciduous species); have high moisture content (succulents and some herbaceous species); and are short and grow close to the ground (wildflowers and groundcovers). In addition to plants, consider incorporating nonflammable art, sculptures, pathways, benches, patios, seating areas and decks into your design.
Loss of privacy can be another concern. Plant tall deciduous trees and shrubs 30 feet out from the house to regain privacy. Some good trees would include fruit trees, crabapples, hawthorns, horsechestnuts, and net-leaf hackberry. Taller shrubs include lilacs, chokecherry, Rocky Mountain maple and Cheyenne mock orange.
Submit your gardening questions to csumg2@elpasoco.com. The in-person help desk will be open 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, 17 N. Spruce St. Follow on Facebook at Colorado Master Gardeners – El Paso County.