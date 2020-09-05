September is a time of transition. Days are noticeably shorter, nights are cooler and the weather is usually stable. It’s a good time to plant or transplant.
• Harvest fruits and vegetables.
• Divide peonies. September and early fall is the optimal time to divide this long-lived perennial. While this plant does not require regular division to maintain successful blooming, you can divide the mother plant to increase the planting area. After digging up the main plant, divide it so each fleshy root division has three to five “eyes.” These are the shoots for next season. Plant carefully — 1 inch to 2 inches below the surface. Peonies won’t flower if they are planted too deep.
• Daylilies and tall garden phlox paniculata can be divided at this time.
• Dig up tender bulbs like gladioulus, cannas, caladiums and tuberous begonias. Allow them to air dry and store in dry vermiculite.
• In late September, plant spring-flowering bulbs. Select large, healthy looking bulbs as the larger the bulb the larger the flower. Cover bulbs with 3 inches of mulch or plant shallow-rooted, low-growing ground covers like sedum Angelina that act like a living mulch and can help disguise the drying leaves of bulbs next spring.
• Reduce watering for established trees and shrubs so they can harden off in preparation for winter. But continue to water newly planted trees and shrubs.
• Improve your garden soil by adding manure, compost and leaves to increase organic matter.
• Mark your perennials with permanent tags, or create a map showing their locations.
• Lawn: Do you need to rejuvenate? Consider aeration, over-seeding or new sod. This is the best time of the year to address any issues you might have in your lawn. Cool season grasses can also be planted at this time.
• If you didn’t fertilize in late August, apply fertilizer by mid-September at the rate of 1 pound nitrogen per 1,000 square feet.
• With cooler weather you can attack broadleaf weeds like dandelions, plantain, clover and bindweed while they are actively growing. .
• Take plenty of pictures so you’ll be able to recall garden success and areas that can be improved when you’re planning next year’s garden.
• Rake up leaves once they exceed more than 10% coverage of your lawn area. Shredding them with a leaf vacuum or shredder makes them useful as mulch for tender perennials. Aspen leaves should not be used as mulch due to fungal disease risk.
• When deadheading plants like daisies, coneflowers and other perennials, leave any green foliage on the plant. Consider not deadheading these plants late in the season; leave the seed head intact to provide seed to birds in the winter. Some reseeding will occur, but excess seedlings are easy to remove in the spring.
El Paso County Extension is operating remotely due to COVID-19. Submit gardening questions by email at csumg2@elpasoco.com.