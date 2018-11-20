A man accused of barricading himself and his 2-year-old daughter inside a northern El Paso County home Tuesday morning was arrested.
Bradley Zane Knighton, 29, could be heard "yelling unintelligibly" inside the house about 8:30 a.m. and did not respond to entreaties at the front door, by phone and over a loudspeaker, the Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies got a warrant to enter the home in the 14100 block of Albatross Drive and determined that Knighton and his daughter were in the basement behind a closed door.
"After numerous loud verbal commands, he opened the door and was holding the child," a news release says. The child was safely retrieved, and Knighton was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault, harassment and child abuse.