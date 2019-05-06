Three boys — ages 13, 12 and 9 — were playing video games in a basement on Saturday night when they got into an argument, Wichita police said in a written statement.
During the fight, the 12-year-old boy got a knife and threw it at the 9-year-old boy, who was now outside of the home, Officer Kevin Wheeler said in the statement. The 9-year-old “received a minor cut to his back” from the thrown knife, Wheeler wrote.
Police were called to the home in the 2200 block of South Glendale at 10:39 p.m. Saturday in connection to the “stabbing call.”
For more on this story visit Kansas.com.