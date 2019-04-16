Police are searching for a 64-year-old man who went missing from the Aspen Care Center at 1795 Monterey Road on Monday after 8:30 a.m.
Rocky Pettis is as 5 feet 5 inches tall with a thin build, police said. He was last seen wearing a blue/gray flannel jacket over a light colored t-shirt with blue jeans and white shoes.
Pettis requires medicine for health issues and dementia-like symptoms.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.
Click here for more local public safety and crime news.