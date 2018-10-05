CHEYENNE – A train crash Thursday evening 18 miles west of Cheyenne involving two eastbound trains left one person dead and one missing.
Raquel Espinoza, the senior director of corporate communications for Union Pacific, said a train carrying mixed freight traveling eastbound from Pocatello, Idaho, toward North Platte, Nebraska, collided with the rear portion of another train that was stopped on the track.
One man died and one crew member still had not been located as of 9:30 a.m. Friday. Fifty-six cars derailed as part of the crash, Espinoza said.
The crew of the stopped train, which was traveling from Green River to Cheyenne, had evacuated prior to the collision, Espinoza said. As of Friday morning, Exit 345 (Warren Road) on Interstate 80 was closed, as well as the truck parking area at that interchange.