CHEYENNE • State officials frustrated by a judge’s decision to prohibit grizzly bear hunting in the Yellowstone region and put the animals back on the threatened species list will likely appeal but that’s not their only option to contest the decision.
They could lean on Congress to exempt the bears from the Endangered Species Act or take a totally new approach by ceasing to cooperate with the U.S. government on species management.
Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead and Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter weren’t hinting at their next move Tuesday. Before Monday’s ruling by a federal judge in Montana, the two states planned to let hunters kill up to 23 grizzlies this fall in the Lower 48 states’ first grizzly hunt in almost three decades.
Short of capitulation, the two Republicans would have difficulty making a political misstep. Hunters thrive in both states and distrust of the federal government and environmentalists runs deep.
U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen ruled grizzlies weren’t sufficiently recovered to sustain hunting, pointing out an estimated 50,000 bears once roamed the contiguous states.
But Mead said Yellowstone’s grizzlies have rebounded from as few as 136 in the 1970s to over 700 today, he said in a statement after the decision.
Wyoming U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney introduced legislation Tuesday to keep Yellowstone-area grizzlies off the list of threatened and endangered species and prohibit courts from overturning that decision.
The states also might choose now to not cooperate with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on conserving species such as the greater sage grouse, which the agency decided in 2015 didn’t need federal protections in part because of such coordination.