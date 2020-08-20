NEW YORK • Gone, for now, are the days when retirees Bill and Mary Hill could do whatever they please. Since school started for their only grandchild, they’re not leisurely reading the morning newspaper, dawdling over a sudoku or staying holed up in their Colorado cabin to beat the Arizona heat.
Instead, they greet 8-year-old Will at the gate of their residential community in suburban Phoenix every school day, often rolling up in their golf cart.
The 72-year-old Bill, a former college sports administrator, and 70-year-old Mary, who worked as a nurse practitioner, volunteered to keep Will five days a week and oversee distance learning after their son and daughter-in-law were required to report in person to the school where they teach.
“At first it was like, we’d love to be a part of this and get to see our grandson more, really get to know him a little better,” Mary said. “At the same time, we were going, ‘Oh my gosh.’ We knew it would change our lives and it has. It’s much busier.”
Whether students are learning at school or at home, or are not yet school age, more grandparents have jumped into daily caregiver roles. Many are happily working without pay, for the love of family, while others have accepted offers of money from their frazzled, eternally grateful adult children.
As the Hills have learned, it’s not always easy.
“The hardest part is not just being a grandparent, where you can give out candy and eat ice cream and play games. Now there are house rules. You need to drink at least one glass of milk a day, do some extra reading, things like that,” Mary said.
Many seniors who live in multigenerational households or are grandparent-guardians are navigating routine interactions with young ones, from family dinner to a hug at bedtime, to avoid COVID-19. Others, like the Hills, have never been physically closer to the grandkids. They hope their protective bubbles will save them all.
“The original village was grandparents, when you look back historically,” said child care advocate Florence Ann Romano, a former nanny. “But the granny nanny is coming back.”
In Brooklyn, 64-year-old Mary Pupko is a retired seamstress with multiple sclerosis. She recently moved to town from Seattle to be closer to her daughter, Elisa Pupko, her son-in-law and her nearly 3-year-old granddaughter, Evelyn.
“Because of her health we are extremely cautious with our COVID precautions,” Elisa said of her mother. “We didn’t see her at all for the first 10 weeks of the lockdown, but eventually we realized we needed the child care assistance, and she was alone in her apartment, and we all missed each other.”
Elisa and her husband bought a car so they can drive her mom back and forth to help out with Evelyn while they work from home.