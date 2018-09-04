WASHINGTON • An incendiary tell-all book by a reporter who helped bring down President Richard Nixon set off a firestorm in the White House on Tuesday, with its descriptions of current and former aides calling President Donald Trump an “idiot and a “liar,” disparaging his judgment and claiming they plucked papers off his desk to prevent him from withdrawing from a pair of trade agreements.
The book by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward is the latest to throw the Trump administration into damage-control mode. The AP obtained a copy of “Fear: Trump in the White House” on Tuesday, a week before its official release.
Trump decried the quotes and stories in the book on Twitter as “frauds, a con on the public,” adding that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Chief of Staff John Kelly had denied uttering quoted criticisms of him in the book.
And he denied accounts in the book that senior aides snatched sensitive documents off his desk to keep him from making impulsive decisions. He said in an interview with The Daily Caller, “There was nobody taking anything from me.”
The publication of Woodward’s book has been anticipated for weeks, and current and former White House officials estimate nearly all their colleagues cooperated with the famed Watergate journalist. The White House, in a statement from press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, dismissed the book as “nothing more than fabricated stories, many by former disgruntled employees, told to make the President look bad.”
The book quotes Kelly as having doubts about Trump’s faculties, declaring in one meeting, “We’re in Crazytown.” It also says he called Trump an “idiot,” an account Kelly denied Tuesday.
The book says Trump’s former lawyer in the Russia probe, John Dowd, doubted the president’s ability to avoid perjuring himself should he be interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference and potential coordination with Trump’s campaign. Dowd, who stepped down in January, resigned after the mock interview, the book said.
“Don’t testify. It’s either that or an orange jumpsuit,” Dowd is quoted telling the president. Dowd on Tuesday said “no so-called ‘practice session’ or ‘re-enactment’” took place and denied saying Trump was likely to end up in an orange jumpsuit.
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is quoted explaining to Trump why the U.S. keeps troops on the Korean Peninsula. “We’re doing this in order to prevent World War III,” Mattis said, according to the book.
The book recounts that Mattis told “close associates that Trump acted like — and had the understanding of — ‘a fifth- or sixth-grader.’”
Mattis said in a statement: “The contemptuous words about the President attributed to me in Woodward’s book were never uttered by me or in my presence.”
Woodward reported that after Syria’s Bashar Assad launched a chemical weapons attack on civilians in April 2017, Trump called Mattis and said he wanted the Syrian leader taken out, saying, “Kill him! Let’s go in.” Mattis assured Trump he would get right on it but then told a senior aide they’d do nothing of the kind, Woodward wrote. Woodward also claims that Gary Cohn, the former director of the National Economic Council, boasted of removing papers from the president’s desk to prevent Trump from signing them into law, including efforts to withdraw from NAFTA and from a deal with South Korea.
The book quotes Trump as mocking Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a target of the president’s wrath since recusing himself from the Russia investigation.
“This guy is mentally retarded,” Trump said of Sessions, according to the book. “He couldn’t even be a one-person country lawyer down in Alabama.”
Trump did not speak to Woodward until after the book’s manuscript was completed. Woodward told Trump in August that he had contacted multiple officials to attempt to interview Trump and was rebuffed.