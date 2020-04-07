Finances have a lot of people on edge. The stock market’s down and unemployment claims are up.
If you’ve been working less than 10 years and you’re worried about your job and your finances, it may seem like the end of the world. From an economic standpoint, it’s not; downturns happen about every 10 years. I’m not a financial expert but I’ve been working long enough to know that the economy is cyclical and high times and bull markets don’t last forever.
They just aren’t usually accompanied by a pandemic.
This is my fifth downturn. I’m not ready to call it a recession, though that’s probably coming. Every financial crisis taught me lessons that prepared me for the next one. And with every personal recovery, I gained a lot of confidence and calm, knowing that no matter how bleak my situation, I would get through it. I survived the first four and I’ll get through this one, too. So will you, because you’re tougher than you think.
So take a deep breath. Smile. It will make you feel better. Then check out my list of stuff I learned from the 1981, 1990, 2001, and 2008 financial downturns. If you’re stuck at home, it will take your mind off the situation and give you something to do, and you might save some cash along the way.
The first thing to do is to figure out where you stand:
• Get an account of all your assets. How much money do you have in savings and checking accounts, in investments, and in cash?
• Now get an account of all your expenses — the bills. If you have a monthly budget, great, you’re already doing this. If you do not, look at your last online or paper bank statement and credit card statements. See where all your money went last month.
• Reconcile the two. Ideally, you should have at least enough money to cover the next month’s expenses. That’s not always the case, I get it — a lot of people live paycheck-to-paycheck. I did it for many, many years. Peanut butter sandwiches and 25-cent packages of macaroni and cheese got me and my kids through some tough times.
• Figure out how much money you will get going forward and when you will get it. Between what you have now and what you’re getting, see if you have enough money to cover everything for the next month. If you do, congratulations!
Now, start cutting your expenses:
• Look at everything you spent money on last month and cut where you can. If you have monthly subscriptions to services you don’t need, cancel them. Those small fees add up.
• Call your credit card companies and ask them to reduce your annual percentage rate. If the first person you speak to refuses, ask to speak to their supervisor.
• Ask if they can temporarily lower your minimum monthly payment. This will probably cost you more in the long run, but it’s better than defaulting and having creditors after you.
• If you can’t make any credit card payments at all right now, ask them if you can defer your payments for three months. If they will, get all the details: Will there be a penalty? Will you have to pay all past payments at once when the 90 days are up? Will this affect your interest rate?
• Try to transfer your credit card balances — especially any with higher interest rates — to 0% APR cards. Read the fine print — some cards charge an annual fee or after the trial period, they bump the charge way up.
• Call your car loan lender and ask them to move the next three months of payments to the end of the loan. Again, ask about penalties, fees, etc. before you pull the trigger. I wish I had thought of this in 2011, when I was three months behind on car payments after being unemployed for two and a half years. Every day when I left work, I was so relieved to see my car in the parking lot (and not repossessed)!
• Call your mortgage company and see what they’ll do for you. In 2011, my lender agreed to put my mortgage payments off for three months but when the 90 days were up, I had to make four payments all at once or risk foreclosure. It was very difficult, but I found the money and didn’t lose my home.
• Look into refinancing your mortgage. Interest rates are low and you could greatly reduce your monthly payment and get a month or two reprieve on payments. Know what you’re getting into, though — a refi changes your rights and since I’m not a real estate or banking expert, I can’t give you all the details. Find someone who can.
• Contact all your other monthly service providers like mobile, internet, cable, streaming services, and car and home insurance. Ask them what they can do for you. If they say nothing, shop for a better deal.
• Keep an eye on your utilities. Since you’re home all the time now, you are paying to heat or cool your house all day. Close vents and doors in the guest rooms and only heat or cool the rooms you use most of the day. When I started working from home, I realized that I spent 16 to 20 hours a day in just two of the 10 rooms in my house. So now I heat those rooms only and I throw on a sweatshirt for the others.
• Pay close attention to your grocery purchases. Shop after you eat a meal, so you’re not tempted to make impulse buys. Make a list of what you actually need for the week and stick to it.
My “recoveries” weren’t pain-free. In the 1990 housing collapse in southern California, for example, I went from a lucrative full-time job designing civil engineering plans to four part-time jobs: teaching K-12, bartending at two different clubs, and waitressing at Denny’s! Imagine what it was like to wait on a table of folks whose land you had just surveyed and designed grading, water, and sewer plans for a few weeks before. At least the restaurant manager let me take home the unsold pies at the end of my shift (a bonus I wish I had right now). In one downturn, I went from six figures a year to a third that amount of money. I even rented out rooms in my home to help pay the mortgage. Humbling, yes. Depressing, of course. But it didn’t kill me and I didn’t starve.
After the last financial crisis, I got a lot more serious about saving and spending. As soon as I was making a decent salary again, I paid off my car, refinanced my house to a lower rate, and paid down a lot of debt. Then I made a goal to have one year’s salary in savings accounts and money markets — cash on hand to get me through the next recession. Every time I got paid, I put a percentage into a retirement account and a percentage into my cash account.
If you’ve somehow managed to escape the financial effects of the past month, terrific. If not, don’t let it get you down. You can do more and live on less than you think. Once you’ve taken care of yourself, look around for someone to help who’s worse off than you. During the last crisis, I volunteered for CASA. I started sponsoring a little girl through Child Fund, and now I sponsor two. I even wrote a book proposal, which led to my present career as a full-time freelance writer.
I learned a lot in past economic downturns. This one has something to teach me, too. I’ll get through it, and recover, and I believe you will, too. Until you’ve worked the graveyard shift at Denny’s — after all the bars close and the freaks come out — you have no idea how much you are capable of doing while still retaining your dignity and sanity. You really, really are a lot tougher than you think.
Susan Joy Paul is an author, editor, and freelance writer. She has lived on Colorado Springs’ northwest side for more than 20 years. Contact Susan at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.