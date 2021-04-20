I had to stop myself from buying pansies this week. I badly want to add some spring color to my fairly brown yard, but I know quite well it’s too early.
I’m an East Coast native, and one thing I learned early in my gardening education is that Mother’s Day is the typical earliest you should plant in the east. It represents a general timeframe of when the last frost will be. Well, here in Colorado that “rule” stretches to Memorial Day. As we saw this week, even after a week of warm and sunny spring weather, a snowstorm is completely in the norm for April.
So I left the pansies at the store and instead did a bit of yard cleanup, carting off fallen branches and dead plants and uncovering some of the perennials in my yard. There are Iris leaves poking through, and the rhubarb and lovage plants have started their exponential stretch toward the sun. I happily noticed that lilac bushes budding, too.
I’ll wait a few more weeks (perhaps) before I give in to my urge for blooms to brighten my porch.
It’s officially spring on the calendar, but the actual spring season will be fleeting. It will seemingly be gone in a few days’ time, with 90-degree days quick on its heels.
So, here comes the analogy I’m reaching for.
With Colorado’s COVID restrictions easing, I’m yearning for sunnier times where it’s the norm to gather with friends and go to events without worries of catching the virus.
I’m soon-to-be fully vaccinated, and after that I’ll be even better protected from COVID.
And while the warm weather beckons and it appears more and more people are out and about, I’m not going to abandon wearing a mask in public, washing my hands excessively and social distancing.
As I said in this space recently, we are not out of the woods yet.
A grim milestone quietly passed last week — the total number of COVID deaths worldwide surpassed THREE MILLION.
In the U.S., we’ve eclipsed half a million deaths.
Three million is just slightly greater than the 2021 population of Denver. It’s the equivalent of the populations of Philadelphia and Dallas combined, the Associated Press reported recently.
The toll “is about equal to the population of Kyiv, Ukraine; Caracas, Venezuela; or metropolitan Lisbon, Portugal. It is bigger than Chicago (2.7 million),” the AP reported.
People are still becoming severely ill and dying from COVID-19, and emerging variants of the virus are making it tougher to beat.
Believe me, I know how badly we collectively yearn for “normalcy” (whatever that’s going to look like) in our daily lives. The pandemic has exhausted our patience. Staying the course has not been easy.
I’m encouraging cautious optimism. While large gatherings are soon to be permitted again, please stay vigilant.
It’s too early to start planting, though we know better days are coming.
Editor of this publication and the other three Pikes Peak Newspapers weeklies, Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than five years. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.