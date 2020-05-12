Through her creative talents, my daughter, Cat, has become a beacon of light for Lacrosse, Wis. residents seeking to keep from falling victim to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.
In March, COVID-19 forced Cat’s employer to close his doors to the public resulting in a temporary job loss. As expected, Cat found herself without income and wondered where her next paycheck would come from. Like many Americans, the possibility of having to dig into her savings account for God knows how long proved disturbing for Cat.
Through Facebook, Cat learned how manypeople were looking to purchase masks for their own protection. That’s when my ever -independent daughter seized the opportunity to create hand-sewn cloth masks as a way to help others while generating a few bucks for rent and groceries.
Cat creates, on average, about 13 masks per day and sells her product for $15 per mask and $25 for two masks. She figures she has produced about 150 masks so far. Customers donate much of the material and Cat, in turn, donates many finished masks. Cat provides both hand- and machine-washing instructions, and emphasizes washing the masks prior to wearing them.
“It’s more about helping people than making a profit because I give a lot of the masks away,” Cat said.
Of course, Cat realizes she isn’t the first person to create these masks. Therefore, she isn’t concerned with branding her product or filling her bank account. Simply, she recognized the need for these masks and uses her talents to provide a service — and the requests continue to roll in. Cat’s artist boyfriend, Adem, assists my daughter in her pursuits. Pretty cool, huh?
No doubt Cat is a hero to scores of customers, especially to my wife, Peggy, and I who wear our masks when venturing into town to buy groceries or pay bills. The image of a wolf howling into the night sky adorns the left side of Peggy’s mask, and mine is a corduroy-textured fabric boasting a blood-red color.
I admit, the mask is an improvement over how I usually look. In fact, I am considering replacing the usual column photo of me behind my camera with one of me sporting my new threads. What think you?
All joking aside, I couldn’t be more proud of my daughter because she is making a difference during these difficult times. Like millions of Americans, Cat hopes the nation doesn’t experience a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, should this possibility become reality, she once again will be ready to provide a community service.
No one can predict just how long COVID-19 will last. Like everyone, Cat prays for an end to this deadly pandemic so the world’s populations can return to their everyday lifestyles, and that COVID-19 will be nothing more than a bad word never to be spoken again.
Anyone interested in buying a face mask can contact Cat at email cdagendesh@yahoo.com or Facebook address Cat Dagendesh. Please include a phone number. Tell her that her dad sent you.
William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy chief journalist and editor. He has lived in southern Colorado 20 years. Contact William with comments and ideas for his column at lifehappens@pikespeaknewspapers.com.