Caffeine and alcohol collide in this cocktail coffee. Not to be confused with a coffee cocktail. Kaluah and other coffee liqueurs can be left to those who think coffee is a Starbucks white chocolate mocha with extra whipped cream and sprinkles. This cocktail extrapolation holds “no unnecessary sweetness from coffee liqueur,” says Nick Fisher of Cocktail Chemistry, who devoted an entire week to the development of this methodology.
No, this is a cocktail that just happens to be passed through a bed of freshly ground coffee.
What’s wild, boarding on dangerous, is experiencing the jolt of caffeine and the intoxication of bourbon, in tandem. As the great James Hoffmann warns, “Coffee cocktails for me, it’s a difficult one, because my peak coffee drinking time is about twelve hours away from my peak cocktail drinking time.” So, proceed with caution. Perhaps relegate this drink to weekend brunches … and family holiday gatherings, especially those in an election year.
Note
Note the use of weights in this recipe. The use of sloppy volumetrics — commonly found in bars — will result in various drink qualities. Therefore, Hoffmann rightly eschews volumetrics, especially in refined yet simple drinks such as the Manhattan. With only three ingredients to work with, each quite powerful, it’s particularly important to be consistent with proper ratios.
Ingredients
15 grams of your chosen coffee (please support local roasters like Switchback)
50 grams bourbon
26.5 grams sweet vermouth
1.2 grams bitters
Garnish, optional
Tools
Manual brew device, e.g., V60 or Chemex, w/filter
Mixing glass or shaker, with spoon
Chilled Champagne coupe, or other stemware (keeping the drink chilled is important; a stemmed glass help in this)
Method
Rinse the filter within brewer with cold water. Dump water. Grind coffee (medium-fine) and place into brewer, set atop the chilled coupe glass. In the mixing glass briskly stir all cocktail ingredients over ice, lots of ice, until thoroughly chilled. Slowly strain cocktail over coffee bed in a pour-over fashion. The “brew” will take two to three minutes to pull though.
Garnish as desired. Classic is a Maraschino cherry.
