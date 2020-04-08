Look at you, stuck at home. You’re sick of being stuck at home. You’re sick of thinking about being stuck at home. Sick! (Hopefully in a figurative and not literal way.) You need something diverting, something beyond screen time, and sipping whiskey at 10 a.m. is frowned upon, even in these circumstances. Plus, after overdosing on news, the absolute last thing you need is another downer. What to do?
Let’s go for the upper. Time to up your coffee game.
With the world sheltering in place, everyone’s turning to coffee. Local rosters are seeing record increases in online bean sales and folks are brewing their hearts out. If you are a fellow coffee lover (of course you are!) then you’ll love what we’re highlighting here.
Any coffee professional will tell you that your coffee is only as good as your grinder. Actually, top coffee folks will tell you that the importance of your water’s quality surpasses that of your grinder, but that’s another article.
The trouble with coffee grinders is that they can’t excel at all coffee types. As absurd as it may sound, a general-purpose burr grinder may make great drip coffee (or French press, or moka pot) but it can’t make great espresso. (We loved our Baratza, but it couldn’t fine-tune espresso.) Similarly, espresso grinders simply can’t make drip coffee. There exist grinders whose companies claim they can “do it all.” But this is a lie. Until now.
Starting life as an Indiegogo crowdfunding project, the U.K.-based Niche Zero blew past its initial funding goal of $145,000 with 370 backers. Since then, it’s raised more than $3.4 million from 5,425 backers. With some of the biggest names in the industry, such as James Hoffmann and Scott Rao, endorsing the Niche (without any financial affiliation) many coffee enthusiasts have been steered away from other established brands into the arms of the fledgling company. Much virtual ink has been spilt upon reams of virtual pages as coffee geeks across the globe extol the abilities and virtues of the Niche Zero. But why all the fuss?
When compared to the best home grinders, the Niche eclipses them all. The coffee it produces is just plain better. The coffee forum fanatics started pitting it against $2,000 commercial grinders to level the playing field.
If we had the space (and if we wanted to bore you with technical verbiage) we’d wax eloquent on the Niche’s mastive (63 mm) burrs (more than 50% larger than leading home grinders) that rotate at a quiet and steady 330 r.p.m. (versus the otherwise standard 1,450 r.p.m.) via its speed reducing two-stage inline planetary gearbox. As coffee expert Dave Corbey explains, “High grinding speeds encourage static and pulverization in the bean breaker zone, increasing fines and reducing grind quality.” Equally important, we’d stress the near zero retention capabilities of the Niche Zero (hence its name). With almost no ground coffee left behind after grinding, there is almost no stale coffee pushed through during the next grind cycle. Then there’s the grind quality itself. With independent testing via specialized Kruve Sieves, the grind distribution (the variance between the smallest and largest particle sizes) is impressively minimal, leading to more even brewing extraction. Finally, we’d drone on about the ease of use. The way you can swing the large collar from espresso fine to French press coarse and then back again. Pull an espresso at 6:30 a.m. Rock a pour-over at 9 a.m. Run back for another shot at 4 p.m. Seamless.
Yes, most onlookers will laugh at the price. We never thought we’d cough up that much for a coffee product (and we breathe coffee). But between the ease of use, the ability to fine-tune espresso, and the stunning quality in the cup, we’d do it all over again.
For additional food-centric reviews and tips, or to make a comment, email On The Table at OnTheTableReviews@gmail.com, or visit facebook.com/onthetablereviews.