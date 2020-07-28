For many people, the world of work has changed since the pandemic swept the nation. Furloughs, time off, temporary layoff, cast off, you name it, it happened. Companies scrambled and strategized while sending employees to shelter at home.
Within weeks, some folks lost their jobs while others stopped driving to the office and started working from home. Other jobs such as grocery store employees and stocking clerks became more stressful with longer hours and increased demands.
For parents working from home, new challenges arose when schools closed and children were expected to learn at home. Ultimately, that worked for a short time, however, keeping kids busy and engaged while doing one’s own job at home became impossible for many people. Parents tag-teamed it, worked in separate parts of the house, and did their best to adapt to different schedules for the hunkered-down household.
As working remotely became the new norm, organizations adjusted as workers adapted to a different work style and schedule. According to a recent article by Nancy P. Rothbard in Harvard Business Review, time and space are two dimensions that affect the way in which people work remotely. Understanding how we navigate these two dimensions can help people work more effectively.
Rothbard believes that people fall into two general categories or styles of work: segmentation or integration. Rothbard calls the first style ‘segmentors.’ Segmentors draw clear boundaries between work and everything else. There’s family time and there’s work time and those two things are distinct and separate for segmentors. Segmentors stay later at work to finish things knowing that once they are done, the evening is free for dinner or reading to the kids before bed. Some research indicates that segmentors who have a flexible schedule are more satisfied because they can segment their work time with clear boundaries and a defined schedule.
Rothbard calls the second style ‘integrators.’ Integrators are comfortable doing ‘work’ tasks during ‘family’ time, and vice versa. They often take care of personal things like paying bills during their work time and take work-related calls at night when that’s considered ‘family’ time. Integrators blur work and non-work and don’t think of them as separate and distinct. In general, integrators don’t need a strict schedule, per se, and accomplish their work throughout the day and night as they see fit. When working remotely, integrators are usually comfortable working just about anywhere whether it’s in a noisy family room or kitchen or in a dedicated office space. In comparison, segmentors prefer working in a specific space where they can shut the door, hang up work-related calendars and keep work materials organized in one place. For segmentors, work and non-work are distinctly separate.
Are you a segmentor or are you an integrator? Has your work style changed in recent months and if so, how have you adapted?
These changes have resulted in blurred boundaries which have affected each person in a different way. These days, some working adults crave the interaction they used to have at the office while others are glad to skip the commute and work from home. Many coworkers have become familiar with their fellow coworkers’ kids and sometimes their pets too, as Zoom meetings have taken over the family room and kitchen.
For now, it seems that many spouses will continue juggling their jobs with young kids at home, using Zoom for meetings, and accomplishing things at home. Many kids are still trying to adjust to parents working at home while they think about returning to school when summer ends.
Hopefully, the health of the nation will improve quickly in the weeks and months ahead. In the meantime, while hunkering down at home, let’s continue to lean on our family, appreciate our coworkers from a distance and enjoy time with the kids and the pets. For those who return to the office, remember to clean your work attire since pajamas and sweatpants probably won’t be typical office attire. Wear a mask, get reacquainted with your teammates in person and hold meetings when necessary. Lastly, don’t forget to dust off the desk and check on the plants who will probably be happy that humans are back.
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived on Colorado Springs’ northeast side for 21 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.