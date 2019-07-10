VIBES ALREADY MAKING HISTORY
There have been a lot of historical happenings with the Rocky Mountain Vibes in their first Pioneer League season. The Vibes’ 7-5 victory at Grand Junction on June 18 marked the first time a Colorado Springs minor league team played another team from inside the state during the regular season since Sept. 14, 1958. That was the last day of the now defunct Single-A Western League, when the Colorado Springs Sky Sox beat the Pueblo Bruins, 11-4, at Memorial Park. Jim Derrington tossed a complete-game victory for the Sky Sox, striking out 12.
The Sky Sox were a Chicago White Sox Western League affiliate, while the Pueblo Bruins were affiliated with the Chicago Cubs.
On June 21 of last month, Grand Junction played the Vibes at UCHealth Park. It was the first home game in Colorado Springs against a Colorado opponent since that game in 1958.
From 1988-1992, both Denver and Colorado Springs had Triple-A Baseball, but the Sky Sox played in the Pacific Coast League, while the Denver Zephyrs played in the American Association. The two teams did meet in an exhibition game before the start of the 1989 season on April 4, with the Zephyrs winning 10-5.
The Zephyrs moved to New Orleans in 1993 when the Colorado Rockies made their MLB debut.
DCC softball coach has ties to major league pitcher
Discovery Canyon softball coach Tanya Gonzales Ramsay is the aunt of Seattle Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzales.
During his five-year major league career, Ramsay has made it a point to see her nephew pitch in various stadiums, including spring training games in Arizona.
Through games of July 3, Marco Gonzales has a 9-7 record this season with a 4.39 ERA. He was 13-9 in 2018.
- Compiled by Danny Summers