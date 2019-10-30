DEWING HIS PART FOR THE KADETS
Air Academy senior Thad Dewing is doing his part to help lead the Kadets to a chance for another state championship.
The forward is enjoying another outstanding campaign as an encore to last year when he was named the Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year.
Dewing scored a team-high 25 regular-season goals to lead the Kadets to an 11-4 record. He also added a team-best 13 assists.
Twice this season Dewing had four goals in a game. And he had four games with multiple assists.
Next up on the Kadets in scoring are seniors Kelton Hooker and Adin Schwenke with 10 each.
On a side note, Hooker and his younger brother, Kameron, a junior, grew up playing soccer in Woodland Park before the family relocated to Colorado Springs a few years ago. Their older brother, Kristian, also played soccer for Air Academy and now is a sophomore forward for Regis.
Kristian played for Woodland Park as a freshman.
SOCCER PLAYOFFS START THIS WEEK
Several Woodmen-area prep boys’ teams will have first-round home games when the playoff open this week.
Rampart (Class 5A), Discovery Canyon (4A), Air Academy (4A) and The Classical Academy (4A) all finished in the top 16 of the RPI standings. Each classification has 32 teams in the state playoff bracket.
Air Academy is the defending state champion in 4A.
VOLLEYBALL REGIONALS AROUND CORNER
The prep volleyball regionals are quickly approaching.
In 5A, Rampart and Pine Creek are in for sure, while Liberty is on the bubble to get in the 36-team postseason tournament that is the qualifier for the state tournament.
The area 4A teams that will play in the postseason are Discovery Canyon, Air Academy and Coronado for sure, with TCA on the bubble.
The top 12 teams host a regional. Regionals are set for Nov. 9.
DID YOU KNOW?
Pine Creek senior running back David Moore III, has never gained fewer than 1,494 yards in any of his four seasons with the Eagles.
Heading into last week’s game with Palmer, Moore had rushed for an astounding 6,531 yards and 77 touchdowns in his prep career.
He helped Pine Creek to the 2016 4A state title as a freshman. As a sophomore, he helped the Eagles to a state runner-up finish.
Moore got injured in the first round of last year’s state playoffs and missed the quarterfinals game, an Eagles loss.
