PINE CREEK'S DAVID MOORE WEIGHS OPTIONS
At last check, Pine Creek senior David Moore III was still weighing his college football options.
Moore, a four-year starting running back who led the Eagles to the Class 4A state championship last fall, said he has received a scholarship offer from the University of Northern Colorado. He is waiting to see if he receives other offers before the Feb. 5 National Letter of Intent signing day.
Last week, Pine Creek senior offensive lineman Ethan Kramer (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) committed to UNC, in large part because of new coach Ed McCaffrey, a three-time Super Bowl champion as a receiver for the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos.
UNC, which plays at the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level, has produced several high-profile players who went on to have successful careers in the NFL. The list includes Widefield graduate Vincent Jackson and Sierra alum Aaron Smith, (a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers and a member of Sports Illustrated 2000s All-Decade Team).
BLACKSTEN MCDONALDS FINALIST
Air Academy senior Kylee Blacksten is a McDonalds All-American Nominee.
The star basketball player is one of only six nominated from Colorado.
Finalists will be announced later in the year.
PRECHTEL STARTING FOR CARDINAL
Ashten Prechtel, a 2019 Discovery Canyon High School graduate, has started three games this season for the Stanford Cardinal women’s basketball team as a true freshman.
The 6-foot-5 forward started the season-opener against Eastern Washington (Nov. 5, 15 points), and then back-to-back games against Colorado (Jan. 24, 12 points) and Utah (Jan. 26, 11 points).
Prechtel, a McDonald’s All-American in high school, scored a season-high 17 points against Buffalo on Nov. 24. She also had a season-high in rebounds against Buffalo with 10.
RAMPART HOCKEY ON CUSP OF PLAYOFFS
The Rampart ice hockey team is fighting for a spot among the 24 teams that advance to the postseason.
As of Jan. 30, the Rams (5-6) were No. 23 in the CHSAA RPI standings.
Rampart has a favorable schedule the rest of the way with games against Coronado (32 of 36 in RPI), Air Academy (31), Woodland Park (36), Liberty (34), Lewis-Palmer (17), Chatfield (21), Kent Denver (20) and Pueblo County (33).
Rampart’s leading scorers are Jordan Jeffers (10 goals, 10 assists), Jaysen Komrofske (9, 14), Ethan Meyer (8, 6), Logan Matheny (7, 14) and Noah Miller (5, 7).
Rampart competes in the Apex Conference with Doherty (No. 1 in the RPI), Palmer, Liberty, Woodland Park and Coronado.
— Compiled by Danny Summers