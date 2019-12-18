HIGH SCHOOL RUNNERS FARE WELL IN ARIZONA
Woodmen-area high school cross-country runners had success at last month’s Nike Cross National Southwest Regional in Case Grande, Ariz.
Nearly 500 boys and girls runners from the western states competed in the prestigious event.
Air Academy seniors Matthew Mettler and Matthew Storer finished 16th and 17th, respectively, in the 5K race. Metter ran a time of 15 minutes, 14.22 seconds, while Storer came in at 15:15.94.
The Classical Academy senior Mason Norman was 28th (15:28.03).
On the girls’ side, Pine Creek freshman Lauren Boutelle finished 31st (18:10.82), while TCA sophomore Kennedy McDonald was 41st (18:17.11) and Liberty sophomore Madeline Reeves was 67th (18:34.37).
HUDSON HEADS TO LSU
Sian Hudson resigned as the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs women’s soccer coach last week to take the head position at Louisiana State University.
Hudson heads to Baton Rouge with nearly 20 years of coaching experience, including the last three at Division II UCCS. Hudson led the Mountain Lions to a 52-10-4 record. Each of those three seasons saw UCCS qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the first three appearances in school history. Her win totals in each of the three seasons — 17 in 2017, 16 in 2018, and 19 in 2019 — were the three winningest seasons in program history.
“I’m incredibly thankful to the entire LSU athletic department for the opportunity to lead the LSU soccer program,” Hudson said in an LSU press release. “I will work tirelessly to make the entire LSU family proud of our team and student-athletes.”
Hudson was the 2019 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Coach of the Year. She led UCCS to a No. 1 national ranking for the first time in program history. The Mountain Lions were 19-2 and were the NCAA Division II South Central Region No. 1 seed.
Prior to UCCS, Hudson spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Division I Colorado College. She helped the Tigers reach the semifinals of the 2015 Mountain West Tournament.
Hudson also served as director of Pride Soccer Club in Colorado Springs.
MUIR RECEIVES ALL-AMERICAN HONOR
Former Classical Academy soccer star and UCCS senior Aleesa Muir was selected to the D2CCA and United Soccer Coaches All-America Second Team.
After just missing out on All-America honors in 2018, Muir came back in 2019 to have a career year and was the staple of the UCCS defense. The Mountain Lions registered a program-record 11 shutouts this season.
A captain, Muir led the UCCS backline and helped limit the opposition to just 12 goals and seven assists this season as the Mountain Lions boasted a goals-against average of .567.
— Compiled by Danny Summers