Pine Creek’s Lofy headed to Wisconsin
Fall prep athletes and teams officially gathered for their first practices on Monday, Aug. 12.
Among the area football players who won’t be concerned with where they will play in college is Pine Creek senior Max Lofy. The cornerback announced his commitment to play for the University of Wisconsin in July.
According to 247 Sports, Lofy received 14 Division I offers, including Air Force Academy, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Army, Arizona State, Colorado State, Kansas State and Wyoming.
Lofy took official visits to Wisconsin, Oklahoma State and Minnesota.
Lofy is a two-way starter. As a junior, he had 32 tackles and an interception. On offense he had 1,030 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns.
Lofy is the top-ranked local player according to 247 Sports, followed by teammate David Moore III (No. 11) and Palmer Ridge slot back Deuce Roberson (No. 13).
Lofy is also a starter on Pine Creek’s basketball team. Last season, he averaged 9.0 points, 3,5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
Pine Creek’s football team opens its season on Aug. 30 against Rio Rancho (New Mexico) at District 20 Stadium.
SNYDER NEVER WORE A COUGAR SINGLET
Kyle Snyder attended Coronado High School during his senior year, but he never wrestled for the program.
He graduated in 2014 and won a Gold medal in wrestling two years later at the Rio Summer Games. In 2016, he became the youngest wrestler ever to win the World, NCAA and Olympic championships in the same year.
Snyder was already a three-time Maryland high school state champion (179-0 record) when he transferred to Coronado following his junior season. He was the national 2013 ASICS High School Wrestler of the Year when he became the youngest American in 20 years to win a FILA world junior championship.
He came to the Springs to work on his skills at the Olympic Training Center with coaches Bill Zadick and Brandon Slay, but elected not to wrestle for Coronado. He later wrestled for Ohio State.
Snyder trained at the OTC this summer before heading off to the Pan American Games last week, where he won the Gold medal at 97 kg (214 pounds).
Another Coronado grad and Olympic Gold medalist, Henry Cejudo, did wrestle in high school while he trained at the OTC. Cejudo won two prep state titles before going on to glory in the 2008 Beijing, China, Summer Olympic Games.
BALLAGE ON ROAD TO GLORY?
Did you know that Miami Dolphins second-year running back Kalen Ballage was a star running back for Falcon High School?
The Peyton native rushed for 1,943 yards and 25 touchdowns during his senior season in 2013. In four games against District 20 foes Pine Creek, Air Academy, Rampart and Liberty, Ballage rumbled for 907 yards and 12 scores.
Ballage played college ball at Arizona State.
- Compiled by Danny Summers