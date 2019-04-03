EAGLE ALUMS PLAYING SOLID ON THE UCCS DIAMOND
Pine Creek graduate Tyler Matheny is having a good season for the UCCS baseball team.
The redshirt junior outfielder has started 12 of the 15 games he’s played in. He is batting .238 (10-for-42) with 10 RBIs.
Riley Gregory, another Pine Creek graduate, is batting .321 for the Mountain Lions in nine games. The catcher has five RBIs and eight runs scored.
Through March 24, UCCS was 14-12 overall, 6-6 in the Division II Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The Mountain Lions play four games in Alamosa this weekend.
GALE AND METTLER EXCEL AS COLLEGE TRACKSTERS
Lauren Gale, a 2018 Discovery Canyon graduate, is enjoying a solid track season for Colorado State University.
The freshman won the 400 meters at the Mountain West Conference Indoor Championships in Albuquerque in February. Gale was named to the All-Mountain West Conference Indoor team for her accomplishment.
Gale won several gold medals in high school at the Class 4A state meet.
Air Academy graduate Maria Mettler (class of 2017) took first in the 5,000 meters, representing the Air Force Academy at the Mountain West Conference Indoor Championships.
RAMPART GIRLS’ SOCCER TEAM DOMINATES FOR 4-0 RECORD
The Rampart girls’ soccer team went into spring break with a 4-0 record after wins over Air Academy, Palmer Ridge, Legacy and Heritage. The Rams outscored their opponents, 11-2.
Leading the way offensively for Rampart is senior Ashleigh Decker (four goals), and juniors Beacon Meier (two) and Jordan Garrett (two).
The Rams next play Thursday at Bear Creek.
Rampart is ranked eighth in the state in latest Class 4A CHSAA poll.
- Compiled by Danny Summers