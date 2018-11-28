STUDENT-ATHLETES INK COLLEGE LETTERS
In case you missed it last week, several prep student-athletes from Woodmen-area high schools signed their national letters of intent.
Discovery Canyon: Hannah Pethtel, Western Colorado University, volleyball (Division II); Ashten Prechtel, Stanford, basketball (D-I); Liberty Ricca, Arizona State University, triathlon (D-I).
Liberty: Brandon Bervig, UCCS, golf (D-II); Nikita Elsner, CSU Pueblo, volleyball (D-II).
Pine Creek: Cami Beatty, UCCS, track (D-II); Riley Cornelio, TCU, baseball (D-I-); Parker Gregory, UCCS, baseball (D-II); Myah Isais, University of New Mexico, soccer (D-I); Charles Nnantah, UCCS, track (D-II); Ashley Starkey, Campbell University, lacrosse (D-I).
Rampart (official signing ceremony scheduled for May 6): Emily Ellis, Fort Hays State, volleyball (D-II); Haley McCorkle, Fort Hays State, volleyball (DII); Caitlin Riden, Life Pacific, volleyball (NAIA); Abby Wolverton, Whitworth, volleyball (D-III).
SCOTT STARTING FOR CHATTANOOGA
Jonathan Scott, a former student at The Classical Academy elementary and middle schools, is starting for University of Tennessee at Chattanooga basketball team.
Scott, a 6-feet-4 guard, has started all six games for the Mocs. He is averaging 5.8 points and 5.0 rebounds in a little over 26 minutes per contest. He scored a season-high 10 points against Eastern Kentucky.
Prior to Chattanooga, Scott played two seasons for Otero Junior College in La Junta. A two-year starter for the Rattlers, Scott started 57 of 60 games.
Scott helped Lewis-Palmer to the 2013 Class 4A state championship.
WHERE’S THE LOVE?
The Rampart and Liberty boys’ basketball teams were each 18-7 last season, but neither team received votes in the CHSAA preseason Class 5A basketball poll that was released on Nov. 19.
Rampart opens its season tonight at Rock Canyon.
Liberty gets started tonight at home against Chatfield.
In the 4A poll, Discovery Canyon received 15 votes, but is not ranked in the top 10. Air Academy received eight votes.
In girls’ basketball, Air Academy is ranked No. 4 in 4A.
-Compiled by Danny Summers