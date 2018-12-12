DOMANNS SHINING IN COLLEGE SETTINGS
Brock leads Pirates to championship
Pine Creek High School alum Brock Domann, Class of 2017, guided the Ventura College football team to the 2017 Southern California Football Association Championship on Dec. 2. That win earned the Pirates the right to play for the state championship against Laney College Dec. 9 in Sacramento.
Domann, the team’s starting quarterback, threw for 1,383 yards and 10 touchdowns while piloting the team to an 11-1 record heading into the state title game.
Domann had a stellar prep career. He quarterbacked the Eagles to the 2016 Class 4A state championship.
JoJo steps up for Huskers
Brock’s older brother JoJo Domann has emerged as a playmaker on defense and special teams at Nebraska.
JoJo missed all of 2017 and the first half of this season due to injuries. He appeared in every Nebraska game as a true freshman in 2016.
CORNELIO HELPS USA TO GOLD
Riley Cornelio, a senior at Pine Creek, helped Team USA to a 17-2 victory over Panama on Dec. 2 to claim the Gold medal in the COPABE U-18 Pan-American Championships.
Cornelio, who is committed Texas Christian University, was one of the dominant pitchers on Team USA. He pitched six strong innings against Venezuela in the quarterfinals to earn the win. He allowed one run and five hits in America’s 12-1 victory.
COUGARS CONTINUE TO ROLL
The Coronado wrestling team is in its second season under the leadership of Gabe Burak, a former three-time state champion for the school.
The Cougars dominated the Arapahoe Warrior Invitational in Littleton two weeks ago, winning the team title by 51 points. Coronado had individual titles from Daven Ollier-Monell (120 pounds), Angel Flores (126) and KJ Kearns (160).
Overall, Coronado had 11 placers.
- Compiled by Danny Summers