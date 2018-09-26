Wednesday afternoons in the Children’s Departments of both the Rockrimmon and 21c libraries, therapy dogs can be found waiting for young readers to read them a book. The Paws To Read program has become a much-loved weekly event by children looking for a patient, cuddly audience to listen to their burgeoning skills.
The Go Team of Colorado Springs is a group of volunteers and their highly trained therapy dogs who bring their comforting presence to schools, airports, hospitals, assisted living homes and wherever they are needed in the community.
Lacey, a young female Shihpoo — a cross between a Shih Tzu and a toy or miniature poodle, has begun using her skills to help young readers at the Rockrimmon Library. Lacey likes to play fetch and take walks like other dogs, but it is obvious she shines as a therapy dog, offering her sweet presence and cuddles to children.
Lacey’s handler and owner Mary Strickland explained why therapy dogs work so well as a tool for early literacy. “Having the dogs to read to, it builds confidence in the kids. Dogs don’t judge; it gets them reading aloud, talking aloud. They have an audience.”
The Go Team, a national organization headquartered in Colorado Springs with more than 1,000 dogs working across the U.S. and other countries, has been working with Paws to Read in the Pikes Peak Library district since 2013.
Nancy Trepagnier, Go Team executive director, said, “We’ve loved working with the libraries, and we’ve had an opportunity to spread it to other libraries in the district as well. All of our volunteers love giving back to our community.”
IF YOU GO
Location: The Children’s Department at Rockrimmon Library, 832 Village Center Drive. The Children’s Department of Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive.
Cost: Free.
Hours: Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. at both the Rockrimmon and 21c libraries.
For more information about Paws to Read, visit ppld.org/kids/programs/paws-to-read.
To learn more about the Go Team Therapy, Crisis and Airport Dogs, visit goteamdogs.org.