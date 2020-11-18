Award-winning dancers of the Colorado Ballet Society and the Colorado Youth Ballet will perform 14 in-person shows of “The Nutcracker,” Nov. 24 through Dec. 19, with evening performances and Saturday matinees at the Colorado Springs Christian School in Colorado Springs. 50 cast members will bring this classic tale to life with Tchaikovsky’s cherished score.
Colorado Ballet Society and the Colorado Youth Ballet have prepared a reworked version of their production to wow audiences this holiday season.
“For dancers and the performing arts, as a whole, 2020 has been full of uncertainty,” said Patricia Hoffman, Ballet Society and Youth Ballet founder and director. “In addition to canceling various performances and full-length classical ballets this past season, many dance companies, schools, and studios are now calling off the beloved holiday tradition of ‘The Nutcracker.’ Colorado Ballet Society and the Youth company still want families to be able to experience all the magic of The Nutcracker this year; and we are excited to present this ballet to the Pikes Peak Region.”
Added Laci Landry, Colorado Ballet Society instructor and choreographer, “It has been such a gift to be able to work on a production that brings so much joy to people’s lives in such a strange year as 2020 and give them that sense of normalcy and excitement. Performing arts events this year are rare and I’m so excited that we have the opportunity to still present this production to the community in a safe way.”
Dancer Gabriella Vidano, Colorado Dance Theatre’s 2017 Esther Geoffrey Scholarship recipient, who will be performing as Snow Queen, Sugar Plum Fairy and Arabian Coffee, said, “Colorado Ballet Society is always consistent in providing beautiful productions for the community to enjoy and it is a great privilege to be a part of it. Ms. Patty (Hoffman) continuously adds creative twists and unique roles to make ‘The Nutcracker’ special and memorable.”
“It is a blessing to dance in this production this year!” said Alea YunCai Brown, CSDT’s 2019 Esther Geoffrey Jazz Scholarship recipient, who will also be performing as Snow Queen, Sugar Plum Fairy and Arabian Coffee. “Many students and professionals are not able to perform this year; I am so grateful that Ms. Patty (Hoffman) has designed a ‘Nutcracker’ for the Colorado Youth Ballet that allows us to continue the magic of the Nutcracker season.”
This year, Colorado Ballet Society has created a way to accommodate health and safety guidelines while maintaining their high-quality of dance.
“The story is still the classic ‘Nutcracker’ with all the beloved characters and there is even the addition of a few new roles which include some of my personal favorites, Columbine and Harlequin, life-sized dolls Drosselmeyer brings to life during the party scene,” Landry said. “The production looks quite different this year with a smaller venue, cast, and audience capacity. Much of the choreography is brand new this year or adapted to fit the venue with smaller cast sizes, which has given us a wonderful opportunity to really highlight the individual dancers in each piece and let them shine. The dancers are getting the opportunity to dance different roles and it is bringing a lot of excitement and new life to the roles for the dancers.”
Vidano said she loves the choreography within each of the roles. “It is a wonderful feeling to get lost within the music and just dance for pure enjoyment. I am so excited to be performing on stage in front of a live audience. The feeling is quite incredible and makes me especially happy,” she said. “My favorite part of bringing these characters to life on stage is individualizing each of their personalities and characteristics to how I perceive them. I think it’s really important that each character has their own style because they are unique and different from other characters in ‘The Nutcracker.’”
Brown added that she is “very excited to be revisiting Sugarplum Fairy and Arabian this year and exploring those characters further. I also have the honor of performing Snow Queen which has been a dream role of mine since I first saw Colorado Ballet Society’s ‘Nutcracker’ in rehearsal when I was 9 years old.
“I love the professionalism of the Colorado Youth Ballet. They present productions at the level of many collegiate programs. I have grown so much as a dancer, artist, and performer through each of those unique opportunities and through the wonderful training program and instructors Colorado Ballet Society provides!”
Colorado Ballet Society is celebrating 23 years of dance in the Springs; and the Colorado Youth Ballet is hitting its 17th season with their 14th production of “The Nutcracker.”
“Each of the company members are so incredibly talented and are always eager to learn and make the performance even better each year,” said Vidano, who noted this is her final year dancing with Colorado Youth Ballet. “My experiences with the company have created a wonderful foundation for the next chapter of my ballet career,” notes Vidano. “I just want to take this opportunity to thank Ms. Patty and the Colorado Ballet Society for this opportunity.”
Landry said, “The level of technique and professionalism brought to the stage by Colorado Youth Ballet is beyond most schools I have experienced and even some professional companies. Colorado Ballet Society is committed to helping each student reach their full potential through building a strong technical foundation and promoting healthy and happy dancers.”
Colorado Youth Ballet’s one-hour production of “The Nutcracker” is a perfect length for children and adults alike. It will capture your imagination and transport you to a magical world of toy soldiers, dancing snowflakes, and the delightful Land of Sweets filled with your favorite fanciful characters and pure holiday magic.
“For many people, the Nutcracker is part of their beloved holiday traditions, and you do not have to miss it this year!” Landry said. “Join us for a beautiful night of dance and artistry and support these young local artists.”
Learn more about the Colorado Ballet Society at danceinthesprings.com.