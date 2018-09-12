The Woodmen Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
The Arc of Colorado has announced its new board vice president, Mitch Routon.
“Through his local and national self-advocacy efforts, both local and national, Mitch works hard to create a culture of respect throughout the community. Mitch is always the first person in the room to express an injustice, to share an opinion, and to be an advocate for all people. We believe that his continued leadership endeavors will strengthen our organization immeasurably,” a statement by the Board of Directors reads.
Routon said, “It’s an honor to be in the same position as my predecessor, Jill Pidcock, who was a great person for our board. It’s an honor and a privilege to be vice president.”
“I am sure I speak for many when I say there couldn't be a better person to serve in this capacity as Mitch has exemplified a true leader during his time with The Arc,” said Tonya Kelly, board president of The Arc of Colorado
The Arc of Colorado believes all people have moral and civil rights providing them with opportunities to love, work, play, learn and worship in communities where they choose to live. All people with intellectual and developmental disabilities have inherent value with individual strengths and abilities, are equal before the law, and must be treated with dignity and respect.
- Influencing public policy to ensure the necessary supports and services are in place for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities to have a common life.
- Increasing public awareness of the rights and needs of persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
- Supporting and developing local chapters.
- Collaborating with national, state and local organizations sharing the same values.
Arc Thrift Stores has a donation center at 1815 Briargate Blvd. and stores at 7207 N. Academy Blvd. and 4402 Austin Bluffs Parkway.
