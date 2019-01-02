The Woodmen Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
When Aldon Purdham, Jr. opened the doors to Talem Home Care & Placement Services in Briargate last April, he did so with the intention of touching the lives of seniors and their families in need of home, living and personal care the way his own family had been positively affected.
Purdham lost both of his parents just five weeks apart in 2014; then, a few months later, in 2015, he and his wife suffered the loss of her mother.
But before they passed away, the families were touched by the passionate care both Purdham’s parents and his mother-in-law received when they were no longer able to care for themselves. It inspired him to pass that experience on to others.
“We were so fortunate — and so were (my parents and mother-in-law) — to receive such wonderful care,” Purdham said.
A retired Air Force colonel who served for 23 years, Purdham opened his own senior and home care services business to give back to his community and the seniors and families who required his help.
“This was a way to honor our parents by giving and providing that care to others like our parents, and provide peace of mind to their families. We (want) to bring optimal care to as many people as we (can),” Purdham said.
Talem is a Latin word that can be translated to “empower, lead and achieve,” Purdham explained. At Talem Home Care & Placement Services, the crew “empowers seniors, leading them through a myriad of complex things so they can achieve quality of life in their own home as long as possible.”
Talem Home Care provides home care services like personal care; homemaking and specialty care; senior living placement services free of charge; and a VetAssist program that offers qualifying seniors care within weeks as opposed to waiting up to 12 months for services through the VA, Purdham said.
There’s no minimum requirement for services needed, either.
“We can provide (services for) as little as one hour a day all the way up to 24/7 (care),” Purdham said. “We want to be their trusted partner and have (seniors) know they can have us with them along their journey. … We strive to help everyone in need, regardless of their economic demographic.”
Talem Home Care provides services to seniors throughout the Pikes Peak region including in El Paso and Teller counties, and beyond to Douglas and Pueblo counties. Its staff includes caregivers who are passionate and have a love of caring for others, Purdham said.
For more information, call 639-2663 or visit talemhomecare.com/coloradosprings or find them on Facebook @TalemCOS.