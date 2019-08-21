The Woodmen Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC hosted the Pikes Peak Regional FAM Tour this month with national site selection consultants from across the country to showcase the region’s economic and business opportunities, workforce and education initiatives, key industries, and unique quality of life. Over the course of the three day visit, site selectors toured the city, visited local companies representing the region’s key industries, heard from community and business leaders, and experienced some of the livability assets that have consistently ranked Colorado Springs as one of the top cities to live in the country.
“We had the terrific opportunity to host a group of national site selection consultations in our community and show them firsthand the best of what Colorado Springs has to offer,” said Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC President and CEO Dirk Draper.
Site selection consultants heard from academic and workforce industry leaders including Traci Marques, executive director and CEO of Pikes Peak Workforce Center, and Dr. Venkat Reddy, chancellor of University of Colorado – Colorado Springs, who spoke to the region’s world-class higher education institutions and workforce training programs that are producing a steady pipeline of skilled talent to meet the demands of our growing economy. They also connected with executives such as Kathy Boe, founder and CEO of Boecore, Inc., and Jay Jesse, EVP, federal operations for high-tech national security firm Parsons. They also toured companies like Parsons to learn about Colorado Springs’ rich legacy as a national hub for aerospace and defense, cybersecurity and information technology companies. Site selectors also learned about the region’s startup ecosystem through meetings with local entrepreneurs Dustin Sapp, COO of Formstack, and Conor McCluskey, CEO of BombBomb, and conversations with leaders from organizations such as Peak Startup and Exponential Impact that are supporting the next generation of emerging tech startups.
As the home of the nation’s Olympic movement and the epicenter of an extensive sport industry, visitors also got a tour of the nearly complete William J. Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center and held meetings with Steve Johnson, co-executive director of the center, and Christopher Liedel, CEO of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, which is set to open in spring 2020 in downtown Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region are known for the outdoors, so the tour included opportunities to explore the famous Garden of the Gods and surrounding area. The group experienced the vibrant outdoors and toured downtown as part of an art, food and drink crawl. Susan Edmondson, president and CEO, Downtown Partnership; Jill Gaebler, City of Colorado Springs council member; and Mike Juran, CEO, Altia, joined the group.
The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC in a release gave a special thanks to the event’s sponsors, site selectors and the Innovation and Workforce Panel.
- Compiled by Breeanna Jent