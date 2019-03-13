The Woodmen Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
RMHCSC NAMES MR. ROOTER PLUMBING ITS 2018 CORPORATE SUPPORTER OF THE YEAR
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado (RMHCSC) has named Mr. Rooter Plumbing its 2018 Corporate Supporter of the Year.
“We are thankful to have Mr. Rooter’s ongoing support for the children and families we serve,” said Sam Rush-Walton, RMHCSC Development Director.
With 11 families sharing four bathrooms 365 days a year, the more-than 100-year-old Ronald McDonald House needs repairs. The plumbing company has provided $30,000 of work, free of charge, since 2012.
For Mr. Rooter Plumbing owner Charlie Hall, it’s a no-brainer because he knows the affliction those staying at the Ronald McDonald House feel. His wife Dee is a cancer survivor.
“You don’t think of Ronald McDonald House Charities until you need them,” said Hall, who formed a partnership with the organization in 2012. “It started through a corporate project, but it’s transcended into a personal passion. If we can save them money, they can apply it to those who need it.”
In addition to providing plumbing services pro bono for the RMHCSC, the Halls donated $1,500 in honor of their business’s 15th anniversary. They also held a Rolls of Love Drive, collecting a truck full of wish list items from customers.
“We love to pay it forward,” Hall said. “We relish our relationship with RMHCSC, and we are so honored by their recognition.”
When the Halls purchased Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Southern Colorado in 2003, it only had six employees and they had no plumbing experience. In 2019, business has increased eightfold — the shop has 21 employees and they’ve received multiple awards.
- Compiled by Breeanna Jent