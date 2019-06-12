The Woodmen Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
PIKES PEAK UNITED WAY HIRES VETERAN AND COMMUNITY LEADER TO OVERSEE EDUCATION PROGRAM
Pikes Peak United Way (PPUW) has announced Elizabeth Quevedo as the newest edition to their team. Quevedo will serve as executive director of Colorado Springs Promise, a partnership between Pikes Peak United Way, UCCS and Colorado Springs School District 11 to inspire and equip students for a better future and life after high school. In this capacity, she will work with community partners to increase graduation rates in the community.
Quevedo comes to PPUW from Citizen Soldier Connection, where she served as executive director. In this role, she grew the organization into a dynamic, effective organization, established collaborative relationships with multiple community partners and used their resources to create and execute sought after programs for military members and their families. She has also served the community in several volunteer roles, including as volunteer coordinator for the annual Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast.
Quevedo graduated from West Point in 1999 with a degree in environmental engineering and went on to serve as an engineer in the U.S. Army. During her years in the Army, she led an assault float bridge platoon of 74 soldiers, concentrating on mission readiness and combat skills. She was one of the first female officers in the Army to be assigned to an Infantry unit in a combat zone.
She and her husband Jim have three daughters at home, Ava (12), Hannah (10) and Sarah (8), and a daughter and son in-law (Carol and Trent) in Arizona. They plan to stay in Colorado Springs after Jim’s retirement from the military and are active members of the Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood.
-Compiled by Breeanna Jent