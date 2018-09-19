The Woodmen Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
NOMINATIONS OPEN TO RECOGNIZE BUSINESS LEADERS, COMPANIES FOR CHAMBER AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CENTER AWARDS
The Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Center is now accepting community nominations for outstanding businesses leaders and companies in Colorado Springs for the 2018 Chamber & EDC Awards.
The community is invited to nominate and provide testimonials about their companies, mentors, peers, employees and partners.
Each year, the Chamber & EDC recognizes outstanding leadership and innovation in business with its Business Citizen of the Year and Industry Awards to those who create, support and strengthen the business community.
Nominate a top leader at tinyurl.com/yc57n6z4.
Nominations will be open through Friday. Self-nominations are accepted.
The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC’s annual gala features more than 600 attendees every year, an awards ceremony, dinner and drinks, and dynamic entertainment.
Reserve your seat online at tinyurl.com/yb7ygqzs.
-Compiled by Breeanna Jent