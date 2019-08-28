The Woodmen Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
MOMMA PEARL’S CAJUN KITCHEN CELEBRATES 6 YEARS IN COLORADO SPRINGS
Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen formally celebrated six years of business in Colorado Springs with a special Chef’s Table dinner, joined by 40 of their most avid supporters.
The five-course dinner was prepared by Momma Pearl’s Executive Chef Robert “BB” Brunet and his Chef du Cuisine, Ali Kowalski, and featured Momma Pearl Theriot’s — for whom the restaurant was named —favorite foods.
Brunet and his wife, Rebecca Brunet, relocated their family to Colorado Springs from New Orleans in 2005, following the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, which devastated the Brunet’s home near the city.
After a 30-year career in Information Technology, Brunet changed the course of his career in 2010 when he reinvented himself as “The House Chef of Colorado Springs” after losing his software job in 2010. Relying solely on his own home cooking experience and cherished family Cajun recipes he learned from his mother, Momma Pearl Theriot, Brunet prepared and served Cajun dinners to thousands of guests in homes throughout Southern Colorado.
In 2013, while searching for a catering kitchen for “The House Chef” business, he came upon a small restaurant site located at 6620 Delmonico Drive, Suite B. The building’s reputation for being “jinxed” was supported by the fact that no less than four previous attempts to operate a successful restaurant business at the location had failed in just two years. Not deterred by superstition, Brunet opened “Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen” on Aug. 8, 2013.
In the last six years, Momma Pearl’s has welcomed tens of thousands of guests from Colorado Springs and tourists visiting the area. Momma Pearl’s has been voted “Best Cajun Restaurant” in Colorado Springs several times and is most famous for its weekly live crawfish boils held every Saturday from January through July. Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen serves Southern Louisiana favorites including gumbo, jambalaya, red beans and rice, and fried seafood platters with crab, shrimp, oysters, catfish and alligator.
Additionally, Brunet sits on the Board of Directors for the Pikes Peak Chapter of the Colorado Restaurant Association and participates regularly in community fundraisers throughout the year.
The Chef’s Table celebration this month was the restaurant’s first since Momma Pearl’s passing on Feb. 14. Brunet was joined by two of his five sisters, Judy Grabert and Hope Marter, for the occasion.
SAM TORRES EARNS REGISTERED PLAY THERAPIST-SUPERVISOR CREDENTIAL
Briargate resident Susan “Sam” Torres, MA, LMFT, LPC, of Family Care Center LLC, has earned the prestigious Registered Play Therapist-Supervisor (RPT-S) credential conferred by the Association for Play Therapy.
Torres is a licensed marriage and family therapist and licensed professional counselor at Family Care Center LLC, and is currently a Ph.D. student in counselor education and supervision at University of the Cumberlands, a CACREP-accredited program.
Play Therapy is a form of counseling or psychotherapy in which play is used as a means of helping children express or communicate their feelings. It was initially developed at the turn of the 20th century, according to the APT website, building “on the natural way that children learn about themselves and their relationships in the world around them.”
To become a Registered Play Therapist-Supervisor, applicants must have earned a traditional master’s or higher mental health degree from an institution of higher education, 150 clock hours of play therapy training, 30 hours of supervisor training, five years and 5,000 hours of post-Master’s clinical experience, 500 supervised and 500 additional hours of play therapy experience, and be licensed or certified in good standing by their state boards of practice.
- Compiled by Breeanna Jent