For Jeff Maciejewski, a financial advisor at Edward Jones in northern Colorado Springs, the business is all about customer service. That philosophy comes from a history of service as a child and teen, and eight years of military service.
After serving in the U.S. Air Force as a missileer and Operations Group executive officer, the 2009 U.S. Air Force Academy graduate joined Edward Jones in 2017.
“It’s about partnering and working closely with people to help them reach their financial and life goals,” Maciejewski said. “Being in the military, it’s all about service. It’s about having a plan and having a strategy. Anyone with a financial concern who wants to plan for their future, regardless of age or situation, should do it. It’s always good to sit down with someone who is in your corner who can help you reach your goals.”
That includes students, individuals and couples, families, or people preparing for retirement or preparing their legacy plans, Maciejewski said. Edward Jones offers complimentary reviews, so clients can sit down free of charge and discuss their financial goals, he said.
He also keeps open lines of communication with his clients, encouraging them to contact him for advice whenever they need it — not just once a year.
“The joy I get is helping people reach their goals. Sometimes I get people who say, ‘I don’t think I can retire.’ I say, ‘Let’s take a look. We can get you and keep you on track.’ And they’ll say, ‘I actually can do it. I’m better off than I thought.’ The biggest thing is discipline. You have to actively work toward your goals, or nothing will happen.”
Contact Maciejewski at 719-358-8195 or jeff.maciejewski@edwardjones.com. His office is at 8610 Explorer Drive, Suite 112, with office hours 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday; and Saturday by appointment only.