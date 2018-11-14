The Woodmen Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
Space Foundation has closed on space to nearly triple the size of its Discovery Center education complex in Colorado Springs. The additional 85,319 square feet at 4435 Arrowswest Drive adjoins its current building at 4425 Arrowswest Drive and will expand the total space from 45,716 square feet to 131,035 total square feet.
“This acquisition does more than increase our physical space. It allows us to expand and bring even more opportunity to the community and in particular our STEM education mission that every day, makes a difference in building a spacefaring future and developing the next generation workforce,” said Space Foundation CEO Thomas Zelibor. “The expansion of our Discovery Center means more students, teachers, parents and space community partners can take part in that mission and the adventures that come with it.”
The purchase was funded through an agreement with the El Pomar Foundation. The selling price was reduced through a $1.9 million donation from Grapevine Investments, LLP.
Investments from El Pomar and Grapevine “goes far beyond the physical structure of the Space Foundation. It’s making sure we can do more, to serve more and make an even bigger world of difference to those who see space as an adventure and opportunity for all. We are humbled and grateful for their incredible support,” Zelibor said.
Grapevine Investments’ Scott Bryan stated, “When I was chair of EDC, my main goal was retaining the Space Foundation in Colorado Springs and the Space Symposium at The Broadmoor. This led to the purchase of the Discovery Center and the subsequent building next door. We are thrilled to be able to assist the Space Foundation in realizing their vision of expanding the Discovery Center.”
The Space Foundation moved into its location in 2011. There are more than 40,000 visitors to the Discovery Center each year.
-Compiled by Breeanna Jent